QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Increasing clouds, warm, low 26

Monday: Rain likely, breezy at times, chance for t-storms, high 76

Tuesday: Mixed clouds, much cooler, high 56

Wednesday: Chilly sunshine, high 53

Thursday: Frosty start, then mostly sunny, high 59

Friday: Partly sunny, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s going to be a warm & wet start to the week ahead of much cooler temperatures.

We’re starting off the day warm thanks to clouds and a strong southerly breeze ahead of a cold front. As the front moves through Ohio this afternoon, we’ll see rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Within these storms, the biggest threat will be some strong wind gusts.

Overnight, as the front keeps moving east, cooler and drier air will start to funnel in. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will fall to the low to mid 40s.

After a cooler but more seasonal start to the day, temperatures will climb to the mid 50s Tuesday under a partly sunny sky.

High pressure Then takes charge Wednesday & Thursday. This will help to clear out clouds and eventually warm up temperatures. However the clear sky Wednesday & Thursday morning will aid in dropping lows to the 30s, which will lead to frost. Highs Through Thursday will slowly climb to the 50s, ahead of more seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s by Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz