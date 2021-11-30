QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase late, low 29

Wednesday: Clouds increase, rain by midday, high 47

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, high 59

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 52

Saturday: Few clouds, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening,

After a beautiful day to finish the month of November, we will see a fairly seasonal night with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Clouds will increase late into Wednesday morning. I expect a weak disturbance to push through our southern counties and move as far north as I-70 for Wednesday afternoon. It will mainly bring lunch to afternoon showers with the best chances in the south. Highs will be near normal in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday the system will be east, and we will see a breezy southernly wind with highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s south under partly sunny skies. Friday a weak front will push through, and will drop temps to the lower 50s with a good deal of sunshine. We will see a few clouds on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday our next quick moving system will zip across the Great Lakes, and will bring increased clouds and showers late on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Colder air will filter in for Monday with highs near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. I expect clouds around next Tuesday with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 30s. It is possible a few wet snow showers could mix in earlier in the day.

-Dave