Warm & wet end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning Showers & thunderstorms, otherwise warm & muggy, low 71

Today: Scattered rain and storms, some gusty winds possible, high 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 68

Monday: Rain near Ohio River, clearing sky & warm, high 89

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 91

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 92

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be a warm and wet end to the weekend ahead of a drier start to the workweek.

Early this morning, we’re watching a few areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms ahead of a front. As this cold front slides from northwest to southeast through the state, it will trigger more thunderstorms later this afternoon as highs climb to the upper 80s. Some of these thunderstorms could have strong wind gusts.

Overnight, we’ll start to dry up as the cold front continues to slide southeast out of the area. While we’ll be left with drier weather, it will still be warm as lows only fall to the upper 60s.

High pressure will build in for the first half of the week which will give us more sunshine as well as a summerlike boost in heat & humidity.

The next system to bring in rain & thunderstorms is set to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz