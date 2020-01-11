Warm, wet and wind start to the weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT: until SUNDAY 7 a.m.:

Stronger winds possible Saturday with gusts running 40-50 mph. Higher gusts possible in thunderstorms.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Windy, record warm, rainy with isolated storms, high 68

Tonight: Rain, breezy wind and chance for some storms, low 37

Sunday: Windy early, then relaxing, partly sunny later, high 45

Monday: Partly sunny, high 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible, high 52

Wednesday: Chance for afternoon showers, high 52


FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Ahead of a cold front, we will see record warmth, strong wind, rain and even thunder storms.

Enjoy this mild start to the morning, because rain will be picking up today alongside a strong breeze. A wind advisory started this morning and will continue through tonight and tomorrow. Wind gusts will pick up to 40-50 mph this afternoon and evening. As a result, unsecured outdoor objects could be rearranged, tree limbs & power lines will be at risk of falling down as well.

After the front moves out tonight, we will start to dry out and see more seasonal conditions. The breezy wind will stick around through Sunday morning, then become light in the afternoon. While we will still be above our normal low of 23 degrees and normal high of 36, we’ll be much more seasonal Sunday as temperatures start in the mid 30s and only top off in the mid 40s.

More mild weather moves in for the workweek.

We’ll be partly sunny on both Monday and Tuesday with a high in the 50s. Tuesday, we could see a few rain showers as well.

The better chance for rain moves in late in the day Wednesday and continues Wednesday night.

Winter makes it return on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures both days will start off in the 20s and only reach a high in the 30s.

Keep checking in with NBC4i.com/weather for the latest on your most accurate forecast in Central Ohio.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz 













		
	


	


			
Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

	
	
	

					
Share this story

				

	


	


	



  
STORY TOOLS

  
  

Report a Typo/Error

  

Send News Tips



Get NBC4 Apps







	

	 	
	
	


	
	
				

					
	

		Latest Weather Headlines	





			
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

			


	

		
			More Weather
							
	
		
	

					
	

	
				

				

			

		


		


	
	
	

	
				

					
	

		Trending on NBC4i.com	





			
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

					
		

			



				

				
				

					
	

		Today's Central OH Forecast	





			
		

			


	

		
			More Forecast
							
	
		
	

					
	

	
				

				
Storm Team 4

			

			
	

		Don't Miss	





			
		

			



		

	
			
		

		
	
	
	
Alexa



	Storm Team 4 on Alexa




W3Schools