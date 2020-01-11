Warm, wet and wind start to the weekend

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT: until SUNDAY 7 a.m.:

Stronger winds possible Saturday with gusts running 40-50 mph. Higher gusts possible in thunderstorms.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Windy, record warm, rainy with isolated storms, high 68

Tonight: Rain, breezy wind and chance for some storms, low 37

Sunday: Windy early, then relaxing, partly sunny later, high 45

Monday: Partly sunny, high 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible, high 52

Wednesday: Chance for afternoon showers, high 52



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Ahead of a cold front, we will see record warmth, strong wind, rain and even thunder storms.

Enjoy this mild start to the morning, because rain will be picking up today alongside a strong breeze. A wind advisory started this morning and will continue through tonight and tomorrow. Wind gusts will pick up to 40-50 mph this afternoon and evening. As a result, unsecured outdoor objects could be rearranged, tree limbs & power lines will be at risk of falling down as well.

After the front moves out tonight, we will start to dry out and see more seasonal conditions. The breezy wind will stick around through Sunday morning, then become light in the afternoon. While we will still be above our normal low of 23 degrees and normal high of 36, we’ll be much more seasonal Sunday as temperatures start in the mid 30s and only top off in the mid 40s.

More mild weather moves in for the workweek.

We’ll be partly sunny on both Monday and Tuesday with a high in the 50s. Tuesday, we could see a few rain showers as well.

The better chance for rain moves in late in the day Wednesday and continues Wednesday night.

Winter makes it return on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures both days will start off in the 20s and only reach a high in the 30s.

Keep checking in with NBC4i.com/weather for the latest on your most accurate forecast in Central Ohio.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz