Warm weekend with some rain & storms around with a nearby front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & storms early, mostly cloudy, low 60

Saturday: Mixed clouds, isolated pop-ups, high 78

Sunday: Chance of showers & storms later, warm, high 82

Monday: Showers likely, cooler, high 68

Tuesday: Showers early, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a warm, muggy, and breezy day today with scattered showers to the south of a frontal boundary. We will see a chance of showers and storms this evening mainly before midnight as that frontal boundary starts to slowly move to the south and east. It will drop temps back to the lower 60s by midnight.

We will watch as that front will lay to our south with temps starting above normal on Saturday with a light breeze. As we head through the day the winds will pick up a bit, and that front will start to drift back to the north of us, and will give us a warmer day with a few pop-ups later in the day and highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy early, but chances of showers and storms return later in the day with our warmest temps of the season expected as highs will climb into the lower 80s. We will see a few windy storms possible late on Sunday.

Temps will push back up into the upper 60s with rain showers on Monday on the backside of this slowly departing system. We will have more early showers on Tuesday with highs only in the middle 60s as the low will give us a cooler northerly flow as it exits to our east slowly.

We will keep clouds early on Wednesday with some clearing later and highs in the upper 60s. The system should finally exit by late next week and we will see a southerly flow resuming with highs back into the mid to upper 70s.

-Dave