QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Saturday: Partly sunny, PM showers & storms, high 83

Sunday: PM showers & storms, high 83

Monday: AM showers clearing, high 74

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

A beautiful end to the workweek in Columbus after a fourth day in a row of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s! As we head overnight, cloud cover continues to increase, and temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s to kick off the weekend, then some changes are on the way.

Saturday starts off mild and dry, with a few isolated showers around, but for the most part, we’ll remain dry during the earlier part of the day. A slow-moving cold front crossing the Mississippi Valley, trailing a storm over southern Canada, will be the focus for scattered late-day showers and isolated storms that will linger till around midnight, but weakening after sunset. A localized storm can contain gusty winds and brief heavy rain, but the risk of severe weather is marginal, and mostly sticking to our far western counties. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Clouds will hang around on Sunday, and temperatures will once again rebound into the low 80s, but a second cold front will approach from the west Sunday evening, with scattered showers and storms likely into the overnight hours, ending early Monday. Our forecast area is under the slight risk category for an isolated severe storm. Our greatest threat will be the potential for localized damaging winds and small hail.

Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal next week, with highs in the low 70s. After a dry day on Tuesday, showers will return midweek.

-McKenna