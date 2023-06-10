High pressure over the region will maintain mostly sunny skies and low humidity, with a light westerly wind. Afternoon temperatures warmed into the seasonable low to mid-80s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and mild, with morning reading in the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of a frontal system that will bring the first widespread rainfall in three weeks. Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of low pressure tracking from the Midwest across the Ohio Valley later in the day. A few storms could bring some welcome heavy rain (.50 – 1 inch). Showers will taper off late Sunday night with the progression of a cold front.

Clouds will give way to sunshine Monday afternoon, with cooler weather settling in for the first few days of the week, and highs will stay in the pleasant low 70s. A few additional showers are possible later on Tuesday, with an upper-level disturbanc.

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s during the second half of the week, with a chance for a few storms Thursday into Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 84

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 60

Sunday: Clouds increase, more humid, showers, storm. High 81

Monday: Clouds linger, late clearing, cooler. High 71 (57)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower/storm p.m. High 73 (54)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 80 (57)

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms p.m. High 83 (59)

Friday: Stray shower, some sun. High 83 (61)