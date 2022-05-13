Our delightful summer weather pattern will continue. You have probably noticed that the humidity is higher today, which will set the stage for some late-day showers and storms this weekend that will cause short-lived interruptions to your outdoor plans.

An expansive dome of high pressure will keep things tranquil today, with a southerly breezy sending temperatures into the low to mid-80s and some high clouds. An isolated evening shower is possible east of I-77 related to a Mid-Atlantic storm drifting westward. Record heat will bring 90-degree temperatures as far north as Chicago and Minneapolis.

Saturday will be warm and sticky, with mixed clouds and sun. A slow-moving cold front crossing the Mississippi Valley, trailing a storm over southern Canada, will be the focus for scattered late-day showers and isolated storms that will linger till around midnight, but weakening after sunset. A localized storm can contain gusty winds and brief heavy rain, but the risk of severe weather is marginal.

Clouds will hang around part of Sunday in the wake of the Saturday night showers and storms, though highs will still end up in the low 80s with some sun. A second cold front will approach from the west Sunday evening, with scattered showers and storms likely into the overnight hours, ending early Monday.

The weather looks to be more seasonal next week, with highs in the low 70s. After a dry day on Tuesday, showers will return midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, breezy, warm. High 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 61

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers/storm p.m. High 82

Sunday: More clouds, late showers, storms. High 82 (63)

Monday: Early showers, cooler. High 73 (57)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (54)

Wednesday: Showers. High 72 (53)

Thursday: Few showers. High 77 (58)