We have enjoyed plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures all week, but changes are coming this weekend.

After another chilly start in the 40s, a light southwest flow on the western edge of high pressure will boost temperatures into the low 80s in most places, before clouds roll in later in the day. The persistent ridge of high pressure aloft will flatten, allowing moisture to stream north into the lower Ohio Valley.

Showers will develop later this evening and become more numerous late tonight and Sunday, with a rumble of thunder possible. Wet weather will prevail Sunday and Monday, with low pressure becoming entrenched, resulting in cooler daytime readings in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will be in the seasonably mild mid-70s most of the coming week, with scattered showers and a few afternoon storms. There will be some sunshine starting Tuesday, and a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the week.

Forecast