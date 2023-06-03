Friday was the warmest day of the year so far, with readings touching 93 in Columbus, under bright sunshine and a bit of haze.

The summer heat will continue this weekend beneath a sprawling upper-level ridge of high pressure over the central portion of the country.

A backdoor cold front will slip south from the northeast, possibly sparking a few isolated storms. Readings will reach the upper 80s, with more cloud cover through the evening hours.

Slightly cooler weather will set in the next few days, as high pressure builds south from Canada. A secondary cold front will bring clouds back Monday night, with an isolated shower, and a further dip in temperatures midweek to the more seasonable 70s.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm isolated storms. High 90

Tonight: Some clouds. Low 63

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 88

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 83 (57)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, little cooler. High 79 (60)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 75 (53)

Thursday: Seasonable sunshine. High 77 (54)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (56)