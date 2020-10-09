Warm weekend ahead, remnant tropical rains on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 77

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance rain, high 74

Monday: Scattered rain showers, high 73

Tuesday: Early morning showers, clearing skies, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a very nice day again today with temps that have climbed back into the upper 70s this afternoon. This will keep temps very warm for the Football Friday Nite games tonight, and overnight with partly cloudy skies and a south breeze, temps will remain in the lower 60s.

The weekend becomes a bit more complicated, as the remnants of Hurricane Delta are coming up to our area, and this will mean more cloud cover on Saturday with highs still in the upper 70s. We will see more clouds Saturday night with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday the rains associated with this low will move in with highs back into the middle 70s with scattered rain on and off through the day. Rain will continue into the day on Monday with a cold front on the heels of this remnant tropical moisture. This will keep temps in the lower 70s.

Rains will end early Tuesday morning with the cold front approaching our area and will slice through quickly. This will allow for clearing skies on Tuesday afternoon with highs near 70. We will see seasonal temps Tuesday night in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will see more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. We will warm a bit on Thursday ahead of our next cold front with highs in the upper 60s. For next Friday as the first front passes, numbers will fall to the lower 60s.

-Dave