A warming trend is underway, as high pressure becomes shifts eastward to the Mid-Atlantic region, allowing for a flow of very warm and moderately humid air that will push readings up to 90 degrees or higher, under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will slip south Monday evening, bringing a wind shift to the north and some patchy clouds, but little in the way of moisture for even an isolated shower. Slightly cooler and drier air will follow on Tuesday, as skies remain partly cloudy.

As the front lifts north as warm front Wednesday, a few showers and storms could work along the boundary with a disturbance, but the chance for rain will be limited. Skies will be partly sunny in the afternoon, with readings pushing back to near 90 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will bring the hottest weather since early June, when we last saw readings in the mid-90s in central Ohio, along with uncomfortable humidity levels. The chance of scattered showers and storms will increase ahead of a cold front that will bring a significant drop in temperature next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 88

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 70

Monday: Partly sunny, more humid. High 90

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 86 (67)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, stray storm possible. High 89 (68)

Thursday: Hot sunshine, sticky. High 95 (72)

Friday: Hot, humid, scattered storms p.m. High 91 (74)

Saturday: Partly sunny, much cooler. High 79 (68)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 81 (57)