QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, high 86

Tonight: More clouds, low 64

Thursday: Showers later, high 81

Friday: Showers, breezy, high 71

Saturday: Sct’d rain, breezy, high 58

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

High pressure continues to dominate our forecast today, but it is slowly sliding east. This means we’ll still be warm today, with highs in the middle 80s, but clouds will be on the increase from the west. We will still see lots of sunshine today, just not as clear as we have been the last couple of days.

That increased cloud coverage is the first sign of changes on the way. For Thursday, highs drop back to the lower 80s out ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will bring us scattered showers Thursday afternoon, then more widespread rain during the evening and overnight hours.

The bulk of the rain falls during the Friday morning timeframe, then we’ll see very widely scattered showers lingering into the afternoon. Highs drop back to the lower 70s Friday as that cold front continues to push to the southeast. We’ll also be fairly breezy.

By Saturday, we’re looking at just a few spotty showers leftover. Far from a washout. It will be a whole lot cooler, though, and it will still be breezy, even gusty at times behind that cold front. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

We start Sunday off on a very chilly note, with morning lows in the lower 40s, and daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be looking at just an isolated Sunday shower chance, under partly cloudy skies.

-McKenna