QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, high 70

Tonight: Sct’d rain, windy, low 57

Thursday: AM showers, cloudy, high 63

Friday: Clearing, cooler, high 54

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 52

Sunday: Sunny, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We’ve got a warm afternoon ahead of us, with highs pushing back close to 70 in Columbus, thanks to a warm front lifting through the state. We’ll be looking at partly sunny skies this afternoon, with dry conditions, outside an isolated shower chance north of I-70. Then this evening, the breeze kicks in, and scattered rain moves through as a cold front crosses the state.

Those spotty showers clear up fairly early Thursday morning, then we’ll see drier, and cloudy conditions into the afternoon. Highs Thursday drop back to the lower 60s. We’ll hit our highs earlier in the day, then start to fall through the afternoon.

By Friday, we’re looking at a mainly dry day, with only an isolated shower chance. Highs continue to cool, dropping back to the middle 50s. It will also be a bit breezy. Expect dry conditions for Football Friday Nite plans, with temperatures falling through the 40s during that timeframe.

We’ve got a dry, but cooler weekend setting up. Highs Saturday top out in the lower 50s under mainly sunny skies. For the Buckeyes game, expect temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff, cooling to the upper 30s as the game wraps up.

We end the weekend with sunshine and highs in the low to middle 50s Sunday.

-McKenna