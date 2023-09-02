QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Warming up, 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny, 89 (69)

Labor Day (Monday): Hot and humid, 92 (68)

Tuesday: Heat continues, 92 (68)

Wednesday: Chance for showers. 90 (69)

Labor day weekend is upon us and so is another stretch of summer heat. Saturday we will see a mainly quiet day. A few passing clouds will roll by as temperatures will make their way to the upper 80s. For those gathering outside for any cookouts or grilling for the football game, no inconvenient weather is expected. This evening will be absolutely beautiful. Temperatures right as the sun is going down will be in the low 80s. Overnight more clouds will roll in and lows will fall to just the upper 60s.

Sunday is more of the same with two exceptions. On top of mainly sunny skies and quiet conditions, we will begin to see even warmer temperatures and rising humidity across the region. Heat index values will start to approach the mid 90s. A southwest breeze will continue to push warmer air into central Ohio. With air temperatures close to 90 degrees it’s important to stay hydrated.

Labor Day Monday will be the first day that we will hit that 90 degree mark and then some. Heat index values will be closer to 100 degrees. More clouds will begin to build up, but that’s about it. We are tracking a disturbance to our northwest in the Great Plain states that will start to organize itself. It will not effect out weather during Labor Day, but it may bring rain showers and lower temperatures as it passes through by the second have of next week.

Have a safe holiday weekend.

-Bryan