QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild, low 57

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Friday: Mostly sunny, some clouds later, high 83

Saturday: Morning sunshine, pop-up storms later, high 82

Sunday: Mixed clouds, pm storms, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

Today was another nearly perfect day with temps still comfortable in the morning, and big warm-up in the afternoon. We have been on the edge of nice air, and soupy air which is just to our west in Indiana with dewpoints in the 70s. We will stay rather dry again tonight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine once again for your Thursday.

Thursday temps will be very close to readings we had on Wednesday with most of the area pushing back up into the middle 80s during the day with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will start to creep up on Friday with morning lows in the lower 60s and afternoon highs still in the lower to middle 80s with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds.

Saturday will start the weekend off nice with plenty of sunshine early, but moisture riding up from the east will start to increase in our area on Saturday and will provide us with a chance of showers and storms later in the day, highs will still reach into the lower 80s on Saturday.

That low associated with the moisture will lift north closer to our area for Saturday night into early Sunday morning before washing out as our next bigger feature will approach the area by way of a cold front. This will increase rain and storm chances later into the afternoon on Sunday with temps still above normal in the upper 70s. The front will push through Sunday night with temps becoming more seasonal Monday behind the front.

Expect some clearing on Monday with more clouds late in the day as a reinforcing cold front will drop south towards our area for Tuesday. At this time it does not appear that there will be sufficient moisture associated with this system to include good rain chances with this quick frontal passage, but it will at least increase our clouds.

Temps on Monday will be in the middle 70s, with numbers falling back into the lower 70s on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. We will see our temps rebound into the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday with a lot more sunshine expected.

-Dave