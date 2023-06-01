QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Warm sunshine, high 89

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 62

Friday: Sunny & hot, high 91

Saturday: Some clouds, high 90

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Monday: Slightly cooler, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday afternoon!

Temperatures have warmed well above average already across Central Ohio. By the afternoon, many of us will have already reached the 80s. Our warmest temperature will put us in the upper 80s by the evening. Temperatures like that would put us roughly 10 degrees above average. Sunshine will stay steady throughout the day.

Our warm trend continues into the end of the week and the weekend. Many of us will touch into the lower 90s for Friday with sunny skies continuing. Saturday also has a chance of the lower 90s, but starts the beginning of a long cool down.

A cold front rolls down from the north through Saturday. Most of the day will be sunny and clear, but we could see some isolated showers and even thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Wet weather will be quick as we clear out by Saturday night.

For the rest of the weekend, temperatures will drop to the mid-80s for Sunday and sunshine returns once again. For the first full week of June, temperatures will continue to fall to the upper 70s – around average for this time of year – and we try to keep the sunshine going as well.

-Joe