QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, patchy fog late, low 45

Wednesday: Patchy fog early, some clearing, high 62

Thursday: Clouds increase, turning windy to gusty, rain before sunset, high 67

Friday: Mixed clouds, stray sprinkle late, high 54

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been another very warm day, with clouds increasing late. This disturbance that brought the clouds will try to squeeze out a few isolated showers before midnight tonight, otherwise there will be some clearing later and patchy fog forming later tonight toward daybreak. Lows tonight will generally stay well above normal in the middle 40s.

Wednesday we will watch how much fog lingers in the morning. With limited daylight this time of the year, every hour of fog means a few degrees off the potential high temp. I think with fog an hour or two past sunrise, we will see temps a few degrees cooler on Wednesday in the lower 60s.

Wednesday night will be fair with clouds increasing, and a south breeze. This will keep our temps quite warm in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase on Thursday with winds picking up out of the south. We will have gusts into the 30-40mph range in the afternoon on Thursday. This will usher in upper 60s for highs ahead of the cold front.

The front should arrive late afternoon in the west, to near the evening drive in the city, to around sunset or just after to the east. Behind it, rain chances will taper down quickly, as temps fall to the lower 40s for Friday morning. With a mix of clouds through the day behind the front highs will be near normal in the mid 50s. We will see a weak push of energy move through Friday late that may scare up a few sprinkles for Friday evening.

The weekend looks pretty blah, with chilly to cold conditions with temps only in the lower 40s on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. We will see another front approaching at the end of the weekend with rain chances increasing into Sunday morning. However, the issue is that temperature wise, it will be cold enough Sunday morning to support snow showers, with temps in the 30s.

The showers will mainly be rain showers through the day, as temps push into the lower 40s. In the northern part of the state, north of US-30, we will see better chances of more snowfall, and up near the lake effect snow areas off Lake Erie might have some snow in the grassy surfaces by late day Sunday.

By Sunday night as the system pushes east, we could see our cold rain showers mixing with snow showers again as temps fall back into the 30s overnight. Monday and Tuesday look fairly uneventful and unwelcoming as temps will only top in the lower to middle 40s with plenty of clouds.

-Dave