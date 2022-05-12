QUICK WEATHER FORCAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Saturday: Sct’d pm storms, high 82

Sunday: Chance t-storms, high 79

Monday: Early showers, clearing, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been another beautiful day today with temps pushing up near the warmest of the year again, and about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Temps will remain a bit milder overnight tonight with temps about 8-10 degrees above normal in the upper 50s to near 60 under mostly clear skies.

Friday will be a nice day again with a bit more humidity and clouds starting to move back into the area from a low that has been parked off the east coast of the US most of the week. This system will ride north, and increase our clouds and eventually our rain/storm chances by the weekend. Temps on Friday will top in the lower 80s again.

Saturday expect a dry start to the day, well rain free dry, but more humid. Temps will be in the lower 60s early, but will climb back to the lower 80s again. We will see showers and some storms popping up in the heating of the day on Saturday, with better chances of rain and some storms Saturday night. Sunday a cold front will approach the area, giving us another chance of showers and storms, but temps will remain above normal.

We will have highs in the upper 70s to near 80 on Sunday, with better chance of showers and storms later in the day into the evening hours with the cold frontal passage. I think the boundary will be east of us early Monday but the low being nearby will have some wrap around moisture, mainly as clouds and an isolated shower early Monday.

Monday should see clearing skies as the system pulls away with highs in the middle 70s again. A reinforcing shot of cooler air will work in overnight Monday night into Tuesday. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. A warm front will lift northward on Wednesday and this will bring back rain and storm chances.

Highs will be near normal on Wednesday in the lower to middle 70s with some t-showers possible. Things will warm up on Thursday as scattered rain showers and storms will be possible again and highs will be in the upper 70s.

-Dave