QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Some clouds, seasonally mild, low 37

Friday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, quite mild, high 56

Saturday: Showers, mainly later, breezy, warm, high 61

Sunday: Showers, wet pm mix, falling temps, daytime high 42

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a much nicer day today with temps above normal into the lower 50s. Tonight will be a milder night with clouds increasing a bit, a light south breeze, and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through most of the day on Friday with more clouds late, and high temps quite mild in the middle 50s to upper 50s on Friday.

Friday night temps will remain very warm with lows in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We will see winds starting to increase as we head into the weekend, this will help push in much warmer air ahead of a strong cold front. Temps on Saturday will soar into the lower 60s with a few isolated showers early, but better chances of rain late in the day and into the night.

Expect wet weather overnight Saturday night into Sunday. Temps will top in the lower to near middle 50s at midnight Sunday morning, but will drop to the lower 40s by daybreak. This will be our “daytime high” in the lower 40s, with temps falling into the 30s during the day.

Expect some wet mix possible late in the day on Sunday. Temps will fall back to normal overnight into Monday with temps around 30 to start Monday and only climbing into the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Temps will moderate a bit on Tuesday back to normal with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

We will see a weak frontal boundary sag south for the middle of next week that will give us more clouds and temps a degree or two off the normal in the lower 40s. A warm front will kick back north for Thursday with temps sliding back up into the middle to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

-Dave