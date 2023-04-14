High pressure off the Southeast coast continues to bring unseasonably warm weather to the region. Temperatures will reach into upper 70s this afternoon for the third day in a row.

Clouds will increase as low pressure in the South drifts northward, bringing light showers across the southern half of the state through Saturday, but with only spotty coverage.

Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine for the OSU Spring Game, which kicks off around noon at Ohio Stadium. There remains a chance for a brief shower.

An approaching cold front will bring an increasing threat of showers and a few storms on Sunday, as low pressure tracks through the Upper Midwest.

Chilly air will follow early next week, with windy conditions and lingering showers on Monday.

Forecast

Friday: More clouds, light showers south. High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. Low 58

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, showers at night. High 78

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers, storm p.m. High 76 (58)

Monday: Cloudy, windy, cooler, rain/snow showers. High 46 (39)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (37)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (38)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 73 (49)