QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low 45

Monday: Few clouds, high 76

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, high 75

Wednesday: Rain showers, cooler, high 63

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Nice fall weather will carry into the start of the workweek ahead of showers and a much more seasonal end to the week.

With high pressure in charge, it’s a clear and mild morning with a light breeze. As high pressure sinks to the south, we’ll see a few more clouds build in this afternoon alongside a light southerly wind. This will help temperatures climb back up into the mid 70s, which is almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will keep building in tonight. This plus a southerly breeze will help temperatures to only fall to the lower 50s, which is about 10 degree warmer than normal.

Despite a partly sunny sky Tuesday, a southerly breeze will keep highs climbing into the 70s. This will be ahead of a cold front that bring in the chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Behind the front, cooler, drier air will filter in. This will help to clear showers by Wednesday evening as highs only reach around 60 degrees.

It will be a much more seasonal end to the workweek with lows in the 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Have a great day!

-Liz