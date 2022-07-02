QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: A few lingering showers, warm, low around 70

Today: Showers taper early, then clearing clouds, high 88

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, low 66

Sunday: Partly cloudy, pop-ups south, high 89

Independence Day: Partly cloudy, high 91

Tuesday: Rain & storms, high 89

Wednesday: Chance for showers & t-storms, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

Warm weather will continue through the holiday weekend with the chance for showers and thunderstorms picking up by the workweek.

Early this morning, we will continue to see the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and only drop near 70 degrees, which will set us up for muggy conditions as well.

As a cold front continues to push southeast, it will take the chance for showers and thunderstorms with it. By this afternoon, we’ll see not only showers stay south of the Ohio River, but clouds will start to clear out as well. A mixture of sunshine and clouds plus a northwesterly breeze will lead to temperatures slightly above normal and maxing out in the upper 80s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloud sky. Low will be right in line with normal for this time of year and fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday and Monday will feature pretty normal July conditions. This means that thanks to a mostly sunny sky temperatures will quickly jump to either side of 90 degrees, which is just a touch above the mid 80s which are normal for this time of year. Thanks to the dry conditions and a light northeasterly breeze, conditions will be great for fireworks in Central Ohio both Saturday and Sunday nights!

By Monday evening and into the overnight, a front will start to lift up across the area. This will bring warm, muggy conditions during the day followed by and increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. As this front stalls across the area, The chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms will linger alongside warm and humid conditions through the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz