Warm weather continues, rain & storms chances ramp up later

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild, low 69

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 88

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated pm storms, high 87

Friday: Sct’d storms, high 85

Saturday: On & off rain and storms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a nice day today with mixed clouds in our area and temps that have been at or slightly above normal today in the middle to upper 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies tonight, with light winds, and lows dropping into the middle to upper 60s. It is possible a few spots in the northwest that could drop to the lower 60s.

We will see a mix of clouds on Wednesday with showers and storms mainly staying south of our area. The front has pushed to our south, but will slowly lift northward for the end of the work week bringing up chances of showers and storms for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday we will see better chances of showers and storms, especially on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Thursday, and will dip into the middle 80s on Friday. The weekend looks for on and off rain chances on Saturday, but not a total washout. Highs will be in the middle 80s, and quite muggy on Saturday.

Sunday will see a chance of storms again, with highs in the middle 80s ahead of a cold front that will come through Sunday night. Monday will have a early morning chance of showers, and then some clearing late with highs in the lower 80. Behind the front, a weak disturbance will follow with some clouds for Tuesday and highs barely into the 80s.

-Dave