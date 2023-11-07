QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, low 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mixed clouds, high 69

Thursday: AM sct’d showers, high 65

Friday: Clearing skies in the PM, cooler, high 55

Saturday: Sunny skies, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

A nearly perfect weather day for Election Day with temps back into the upper 60s, nearly a dozen above normal. Tonight we will have a few clouds early, so temps will drop quick but with clouds building toward morning, temps will remain a few degrees above normal in the upper 30s to lower 40s to start Wednesday.

Wednesday will see an isolated shower possible as a warm front lifts north, we will then see some breaks in the clouds and temps rising as the winds pick up, highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Wednesday night, a weak front will work across the area, with some showers possible and temps falling to only the upper 50s.

Showers will be possible on Thursday morning, but with some broken clouds later, and still a mild-ish day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A secondary front will blast through overnight into Friday with a stray morning shower. Clearing skies quickly will give us enough sunshine to keep temps near normal in the middle 50s. FFN week 3 of the playoffs looking dry, clear, and cool with temps in the 40s.

The weekend looks very nice for November, with readings a few degrees below normal in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. Sunshine will continue into early next week, with temps in the middle to upper 50s.

-Dave