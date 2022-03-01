QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, patchy fog toward morning, low 33

Wednesday: Fog lifts to mixed clouds, rain at night, high 55

Thursday: Partly sunny, colder, high 39

Friday: Mixed clouds, high 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday night,

It has been one of the warmest days of the year, as we climbed up into the lower 60s today. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies turning mixed overnight tonight. Winds will become very light to calm overnight. This will set the stage for some potential patchy fog before daybreak with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Wednesday will see the patchy fog give way to mostly cloudy skies. I expect clouds to decrease through the day with highs back above normal in the middle 50s. We will see clouds increase Wednesday evening, with rain showers starting to move in from the north Wednesday evening.

This will usher in cooler air with a frontal boundary expect rain showers to possibly mix with some wet snow showers overnight as lows fall to the lower 30s. Things will stay dry most of the day on Thursday with highs only climbing back into the upper 30s.

The good news is the cool down will be short lived, as temps will quickly recover back above normal on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Numbers will get back into the middle 60s on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers appear to hold off until Saturday night. Temps will stay very warm Saturday night with lows in the middle 50s.

Sunday should be the warmest day of the year (so far) with temps in the middle to upper 60s, with on and off rain showers possible, and it will be a breezy day. More rain will return for Sunday night with lows in the middle 50s again, but as the cold front pushes through on Monday, this will give temps only a bit to warm into the upper 50s before dropping later in the day.

Behind the front we will dry out for Tuesday with highs only in the middle 40s, back close to normal.

-Dave