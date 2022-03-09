QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, light winds, low 29

Thursday: Partly cloudy, seasonal, high 50

Friday: Some sun early, rain later, snow at night, high 49

Saturday: AM Snow showers, breezy, cold, high 25

Sunday: Clearing skies, breezy, brisk, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After skies started to clear today, our temps did climb pretty close to normal in the middle to upper 40s, however those mostly clear skies will set us up for a brisk night tonight. Temps will fall back to the middle 30s by midnight tonight and drop to the upper 20s with little to no wind by daybreak.

Expect a mix of some clouds and sunshine early on Thursday giving way to partly cloudy skies later in the day and a slightly warmer day with highs back to around 50. We will start off with some sunshine on Friday and then cloud up quickly as rain will move in during the afternoon and spread east through the day on Friday. Highs will top near 50 again on Friday.

Friday night is going to be the problem, as the colder air sweeps east quickly while a fair amount of precipitation still has to work through our area. This rapid drop in temps should lead to a changeover Friday evening into the overnight to wet snow/rain, and eventually just accumulating snowfall. Temps will fall to the lower 20s by Saturday morning.

It appears the lowest snowfall totals will be in the west, where the snow will end quickest, but still 1-2″ will be possible out west by Saturday morning, with 1-3″ for areas closer to I-71, but out east where precip. will linger the longest, we could pick up more in the 2-4″ range for snowfall. On top of that, snow flurries will be flying around on Saturday on a very cold and blustery day with highs in the middle 20s with wind chills in the lower teens.

The good news, if there is some, is that this cold blast will not last long. After a very cold start on Sunday in the middle teens, we will see number rebound into the lower 40s on Sunday with sunshine, still breezy at times. Monday will be back in the middle 50s with clouds increasing. We will stay near the mid 50s on Tuesday with a mix of clouds, and push closer to 60 by Wednesday of next week with more sunshine.

-Dave