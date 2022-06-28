QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer, high 86

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hotter, high 91

Friday: Partly cloudy, sct’d pm storms, high 92

Saturday: On/off rain and storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

After another beautiful day, expect temps to fall to the middle to upper 50s overnight tonight under clear skies. Temps will surge into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Thursday will be a hotter day with highs back into the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.

The high will slide east and we will see more moisture stream into our area on Friday, with higher humidity, and temps again in the lower 90s, we will see heat index values into the middle 90s on Friday. As we get into the heating of the day, I do expect that we will see some showers and storms popping up and these will extend into the evening hours.

For Red, White, and Boom! we will have to watch for these storm chances, which will not being a slam dunk at all, in fact they will be more isolated/spotty in nature. But as the cold front moves in on Saturday, we should see our best chance of rain and storms, with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday that front will slowly sag south and take the rain chances with it, as temps will fall to the middle 80s, but still with a fair amount of humidity. That front will stall to our south on Monday giving us a good amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

As the front lifts north for Tuesday, temps will surge to around 90 with a chance of storms returning later in the day.

-Dave