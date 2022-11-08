QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 39

Wednesday: Sunny skies, high 67

Thursday: Sunny, clouds late, high 69

Friday: Rain showers, high 62

Saturday: Mixed clouds, breezy, cold, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It will be a comfortable early November night with temps falling into the mid to upper 30s tonight with winds becoming light to calm overnight. Wednesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and temps back up near 60 by lunch, and into the upper 60s during the day.

Thursday will be a warmer than normal start in the lower 40s in the morning, and will climb to the upper 60s to near 70 late in the day. Clouds will increase late on Thursday with showers returning ahead of a cold front pre-sunrise on Friday.

Temps will stay in the lower 50s to start the day on Friday, and with showers working through, we will likely see temps climb into the lower 60s as the cold front works across the state. Expect rain showers through mid to late afternoon, but it does appear rain will be out before week 3 of the Football Friday Nite playoff games.

Temps will quickly fall into the 40s during the games, with wind chills into the 30s. Probably it will end up as the worst weather for FFN this season. Saturday will be no treat in the wake of the cold front. Our likely high temp will occur at midnight near 40, but will drop to freezing to start Saturday and only climb into the upper 30s with mixed clouds and breezy.

Sunday will start off even colder with some clearing and lows in the lower to middle 20s. Expect partly sunny skies on Sunday with highs only in the upper 30s. With clearing skies overnight, the coldest night of the season (so far) will easily come on Sunday night/Monday morning with temps falling to the lower 20s, and expect a few upper teens outside of town.

Monday and Tuesday temps will start to warm slowly with highs in the lower 40s on Monday and middle 40s on Tuesday with more sunshine expected, but still below normal temps for mid-November.

-Dave