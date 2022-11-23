QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few clouds, seasonal night, low 32

Thursday: Some clouds, mild day, high 57

Friday: Morning showers, clearing later, high 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers at night, high 54

Sunday: Sct’d showers, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

It has been a beautiful day, or better than a beautiful day today if that is possible. After a great day, clouds will slowly leak back in overnight tonight. This should keep us a few degrees warmer in the lower 30s, or near normal.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday looks awesome, with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. Outside of the blindingly bright sunshine, there shouldn’t be any other weather issues for travel around the state. Temps will surge into the upper 50s, with some spots in our southern counties pushing 60 for the holiday.

Thursday night just ahead of midnight, we will see rain showers moving up into our area with clouds increasing Thursday evening, temps will fall only into the lower 40s Friday morning. Friday rain showers will be around in the morning, with clearing later, and highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday looks to be a mainly cloudy day, and it appears it will stay dry for the big game Saturday afternoon. Temps should be in the upper 40s at kick-off with temps pushing into the middle 50s by middle of the game. We will see rain showers approaching the area after sunset on Saturday with our next low pushing up into our area.

The wettest period will be Saturday night with showers scattered on Sunday and highs back into the lower 50s. In the wake of the low we will see clearing skies, and a bit cooler temps for Monday with highs in the middle 40s. Clouds will increase, and so will temps on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Temps will remain quite warm Tuesday night and into Wednesday with lows in the middle 40s and highs in the middle 50s with dropping temps in the afternoon with a cold front. It will be a wet and breezy day on Wednesday ahead and behind the cold front.

-Dave