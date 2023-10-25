QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, stray shower, low 58

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 75

Friday: Isolated showers, high 78

Saturday: On/off rain, high 70

Sunday: Widespread rain, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening!

Another warm day for Central Ohio! Cloudy skies tried to level out our temperatures, but many of us still made it to the lower 70s and upper 60s. The warmer trend continues through the rest of the week, but a major cool down is coming by the end of the month.

Southerly flow and an upper level ridge will still keep temperatures at 70 degrees and above through Thursday and Friday. Right before the weekend, the thermometer will rise to numbers just shy of 80 degrees. However, these days won’t be super sunny. Clouds will remain relatively steady through Thursday and Friday with rain around the corner.

Stray chances for showers will arrive for the second half of Friday ahead of a cold front. However, the front slows and stalls out right before it reaches Central Ohio over the weekend. That will bring in an on/off chance for rain on Saturday before the front rolls through on Sunday with more widespread chances. Showers will wrap up earlier on Monday with sunshine returning through next week.

Temperatures will take a major hit from this cold front when it combines with a shift in the upper level pattern. Cool air will push through on Sunday, dropping us to the mid 60s. Our upper level ridge will trade with an upper level trough that will pull the bottom out from underneath of us. For the final days of October and beginning of November, we’ll see temperatures only reach the mid 40s!

-Joe