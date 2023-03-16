QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, high 58

Tonight: Rain showers, low 48

Friday: AM rain, falling temps, high 50

Saturday: Clouds, breezy, high 37

Sunday: More sun, high 38

Monday: Sunny, milder, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We have got a beautiful day in Central Ohio today! Expect more clouds than yesterday, but we will still be seeing some sunshine. Highs today top out in the upper 50s, with just a bit of a breeze during the afternoon. We are looking mostly dry during the daytime hours, other than a slight sprinkle chance. We do have rain on the way, and that looks to arrive just after sunset, and continuing into the overnight hours.

Expect a wet commute Friday, with the rain gradually lightening then tapering right around lunch time. Temperatures Friday morning will be mild, right near 50, but then temps will fall throughout the afternoon, down into the lower 40s by sunset. We will also be pretty breezy Friday.

For Saturday, the breeze sticks around, and we’ll have much cooler temperatures, making it feel even colder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will gradually break up throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday morning starts off cold, with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. For Sunday afternoon, we’ll see temps just a few degrees warmer than Saturday, but still sticking in the upper 30s. We will be looking at a little more sunshine, but still a bit breezy.

For the first day of spring on Monday, we’ll be looking at sunny skies, with highs in the upper 40s.

-McKenna