Warm temps resume into last weekend of Summer for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing later, patchy fog late, low 58

Thursday: Clearing skies, nice, high 81

Friday: Few clouds, warmer, high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 86

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

We will continue to see rain showers and storms moving east/southeast this evening with clearing skies later tonight from the northwest. After midnight skies will clear, and winds will relax, it is possible to see some patchy fog form later, especially in the south/southeast where more rain fell. Lows will drop to the upper 50s in the city and middle 50s outside of town.

Skies will clear across much of our area on Thursday, with more clouds southeast, and temps will be back above normal in the lower 80s. Friday we will between 2 systems so we will have scattered clouds but warm temps with highs in the middle 80s.

The final weekend of Summer is looking quite nice, lots of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will remain very warm into early next week with sunshine on Monday and highs in the upper 80s. Rain showers will return late Tuesday and into Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

Expect temps on Tuesday in the middle 80s and lower 80s on Wednesday.

-Dave