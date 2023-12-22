QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, isolated shower, high 49

Tonight: Rain arrives, low 37

Saturday: Sct’d rain, high 48

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, iso. shower, high 56

Monday: Clouds, rain later, high 58

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We continue our mild weather stretch in Central Ohio, with a warm-up just in time for the holiday. For today, expect mainly cloudy conditions, with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll be mainly dry during the day, with only an isolated shower chance. The bulk of our rain arrives tonight and into Saturday.

Expect scattered, light rain through at least the first half of Saturday. Into Saturday afternoon and evening, expect just isolated, lingering pockets of rain here-and-there. Highs stick in the upper 40s.

Then for Sunday, Christmas Eve, we’ll see drier conditions, with only a very isolated sprinkle chance very early on. Overall, a mainly dry, mainly cloudy day, with highs warming into the middle 50s.

Temperatures will be running nearly 20° above normal Christmas Day, with highs into the upper 50s. Expect mainly cloudy skies, with dry conditions for the first half of the day. Rain then looks to arrive late-afternoon into the evening, and that continues overnight and throughout Tuesday.

We will be looking at periods of rain through the midweek.

-McKenna