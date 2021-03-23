Warm temps continue, rain showers, and a few storms return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers later, low 54

Wednesday: Rain showers, breezy at times, few PM rumbles, high 70

Thursday: Rain showers, few rumbles, wet later through night, high 68

Friday: Showers end very early, clearing, windy, high 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another very mild day today with highs running about 15° above normal again. Showers are building to our west this evening, and the low will push closer to our backyard overnight. We will have showers in the area before the morning commute on Wednesday and during the morning commute with temps in the lower to middle 50s to start the day.

Expect the most moderate rain on Wednesday early, and pushing east before noon. During the afternoon it will generally be breezy with mostly cloudy skies, and some scattered showers. It is possible we could have some isolated pop-up thunderstorms between noon and 6pm on Wednesday. Highs will be back above normal near 70.

Wednesday night will be quiet with a lull between days. Thursday isolated showers will start to ramp up, with highs again in the upper 60s. Rain showers will increase in coverage and intensity during the day Thursday. Heavier rain will be possible again Thursday overnight into early Friday morning.

We will see rain showers ending on Friday morning early, with clearing skies, and breezy to windy conditions, highs will be in the upper 50s. Friday night will be more seasonal with lower near 40.

Saturday, expect a great start to the weekend with highs in the middle 60s and a good deal of sunshine. On Saturday night a weak front will push through with rain showers and lows in the mid to upper 40s. It will bring clearing skies on Sunday with cooler air in the middle to upper 50s.

Monday will be fairly seasonal in the middle 50s with sunshine, but clouds returning late. Clouds will increase into the day on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.

-Dave