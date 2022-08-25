QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 66

Friday: Few sct’d pop-ups, high 85

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 86

Sunday: Sunshine, muggy, high 89

Monday: Showers & storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got another beautiful day on tap for the Columbus area! Daytime highs today will top out in the mid to upper 80s, and we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Humidity will remain fairly comfortable throughout Thursday afternoon, but as the southerly flow kicks in, it will increase our lower-level moisture as we head overnight and into Friday.

It’ll feel a little bit more sticky out for Friday, and still warm, with highs topping out in the middle 80s. We do have a weak frontal boundary that will track through the region on Friday, which will help initiate a few scattered showers throughout the day on Friday. I don’t think it will impact outdoor plans to much for Friday, as it will be fairly light and very scattered activity, mainly tapering off by evening.

We start the weekend off dry with sunshine and highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday. Sunday will also be a nice, albeit hot day, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, and still feeling a bit muggy. Other than an isolated shower Sunday, the weekend will remain mainly dry.

We start the next workweek off with showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours on Monday. Daytime highs stick in the upper 80s Monday. Tuesday is a similar story, with scattered shower and storm activity, and highs dropping back to the mid 80s. Shower activity begins to taper off as we head into the middle of the workweek.

-McKenna