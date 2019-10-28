Warm temps ahead of a soggy, spooky Halloween

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase late, some patchy fog, low 48

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, high 70

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain showers returning, high 65

Thursday: Rainy & windy at times, especially late, high 64

Friday: Rain ends early, windy to breezy at times, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

It has been a beautiful day today with tons of sunshine and highs in mid to upper 60s. Tonight skies will gradually start to cloudy up late, with some shallow patchy fog possible, lows in the upper 40s, mid 40s outside the city.

Tuesday will start with some patchy fog in spots, and more clouds, but temps a good 8-10 degrees above normal. Temps will soar to near 70 on Tuesday even with clouds.

Wednesday clouds will be the rule, with rain showers returning later in the day with highs in the middle 60s still. A system will work up Wednesday night bringing up the rain chances and will keep temps mild Thursday morning in the upper 50s.

Rain and wind will unfortunately be a big part of the forecast for Thursday with temps in the middle 60s ahead of a strong cold front. This will bring the possibility of an inch or more of rain, and windy conditions Thursday late.

Friday with the system departing our area, temps will fall drastically into the lower 40s in the morning (near normal), but only climb to the upper 40s in the afternoon (well below normal) with windy conditions.

Friday night skies will start to clear, and for most of us, we will have our first good widespread shot at a freeze. In the city I think we will stay just above freezing at 33.

Saturday will be a sunny and brisk day with temps just into the lower 50s. Saturday night will see temps fall back into the upper 20s to near freezing, and with the extra hour of darkness overnight, I think we will drop to freezing in the city.

Sunday will be nice for early December, but chilly for November with highs in the lower 50s. More sunshine and temps still below normal next Monday in the middle 50s.

-Dave