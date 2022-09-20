QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 64

Wednesday: Dry start, storms later, high 89

Thursday: Clearing, cooler, high 69

Friday: Cool sunshine, high 67

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 71

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the day off with some fog across the area with clear skies and light wind speeds to kick off the day. That will clear up shortly after the morning commute, then we’ll be looking at clear and sunny skies throughout the day. Daytime highs today will top out in the lower 80s, which is several degrees above average for this point in the year. Humidity will remain comfortable throughout the day.

As we head into Wednesday, we will be looking at some more patchy fog to start the morning, then we’ll see sunshine during the first half of the day, with temperatures quickly soaring into the upper 80s to near 90 for daytime highs. It will be fairly humid tomorrow, so it will feel closer to the middle 90s. By about the evening commute, we’ll be tracking the return of showers and thunderstorms. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has our area under a “slight” risk for severe storms, which is a 2 on a scale of 1-5. Our primary threat will be damaging winds.

That shower activity clears up overnight and into Thursday, leaving us with clearing skies for Thursday, and a BIG cool down on the heels of a cold front. We’ll be looking at highs topping out in the upper 60s for both Thursday and Friday. The Autumn Equinox arrives Thursday at 9:03 PM.

The weekend starts dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s for Saturday. We’re looking at mid 70s for Sunday, with a chance of showers as we head into the end of the weekend.

-McKenna