QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, warm, high 85

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 59

Friday: Few more clouds, warm, high 81

Saturday: Afternoon showers/storms, high 81

Sunday: Showers/storms, high 80

Monday: Clearing, mild, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We have got another beautiful day on tap here in Columbus! Humidity values are low, temperatures are high, topping out in the low to mid 80s, and we’ll continue to see abundant sunshine as we head throughout the day today.

As we head into Friday, an area of low pressure currently sitting off the coast of South Carolina will begin to track northward along the Appalachians, increasing our cloud cover, and increasing our lower level moisture. That will bring the chance for a light shower in our southeastern counties Friday afternoon, still Friday remains mostly dry with lots of sunshine, and highs in the lower 80s.

The bigger changes come as we head into the weekend. I expect we’ll see a dry start to the day on Saturday, but by afternoon, we’ll start to see showers, and a few thunderstorms rolling in. Highs on Saturday will top out in the low 80s.

Our greater chance for showers and a few storms is on Sunday. By afternoon, we’ll yet again start to pick up showers along a passing cold front. Those showers linger into early Monday. Highs on Sunday are once again near 80.

We’re a little cooler to kick off the next workweek, but temperatures will be right near normal, topping out in the low to mid 70s on Monday with partly cloudy skies.

-McKenna