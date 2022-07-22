QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 89

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 68

Saturday: Sct’d storms, mainly first half of day, high 88

Sunday: Hot, humid, storms late, high 92

Monday: Rain & storms, high 84

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got a really nice end to the workweek on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will gradually decrease throughout the day, so it is going to feel a bit better today, and just slightly sticky. We’ll see mainly clear skies to end the evening and head overnight.

Humidity starts to pick back up on Saturday, and we will start the day off with some scattered showers and storms. During the earlier part of the day, the majority of these storms will stick along and to the north of I-70. They’ll then track southeast through the earlier part of the afternoon. After this, the back half of the day is trending much drier, which is good news for all of the events going on around Columbus this weekend.

Sunday is looking to be a mostly dry day. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, and it will be pretty humid, so “feels-like” temperatures will top out near the 100 degree mark. Parts of the area will likely reach advisory criteria. As we head toward the evening and overnight, a trailing cold front will sag southeast into northern Ohio, with an increasing chance for showers and storms beginning in the evening and lingering into Monday, with some heavier rain totals looking likely.

The front will shift south of the state Tuesday, though a stray shower is possible.

The frontal boundary lifts north midweek, posing a better chance for a few showers and storms midweek.

-McKenna