Pleasant weather settled in for the weekend, as high pressure drifts across the region. We will a good deal of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, with highs in the mid-80s.

A stray shower or storm is possible through this evening, associated with an upper-level disturbance, mainly across the northern half of the state. The late nighttime hours will be comfortable, with early morning readings in the lower 60s.

Warmer and more humid conditions return starting on Monday, as highs reach the upper 80s. Another minor ripple will bring the chance for an isolated storm, but coverage will be spotty at best. The rest of the week will be increasingly warm and humid. Highs should reach 90 degrees or a little higher Tuesday through Friday.

A better chance for cooling storms will come early in the weekend with a cold front.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers/storm north. High 85

Tonight: Evening storms in spots, partly cloudy. Low 65

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm, isolated storm p.m. High 87

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 89 (67)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 91 (68)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, humid. High 94 (71)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 94 (73)

Saturday: Showers, storms. High 87 (74)