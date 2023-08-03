High pressure has shifted to the east of the Ohio Valley, bringing warm and dry days. A light southerly flow will introduce bring a gradual increase in both the temperature and humidity.

A cluster of storms brushed the lower Ohio Valley, coupled with haze from wildfires in the West, will continue to favor filtered sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will average in the mid-80s.

The chance for a shower or storm will develop Friday afternoon ahead of a weak cold front, before slightly drier air moves in for the start of the weekend under high pressure.

The next system moving through the Great Lakes Sunday and Monday will trigger showers and storms.

Forecast

Thursday: Hazy sun, little warmer. High 85

Tonight: Some clouds. Low 66

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 88

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 85 (67)

Sunday: Partly sunny, sticky, storms later. High 86 (67)

Monday: Scattered showers, storms. High 83 (71)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 83 (62)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 82 (67)