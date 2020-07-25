Warm, sunny weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 90

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 92

Monday: Partly cloudy, scat’d p.m. storms, high 91

Tuesday: Shower & storms, high 86

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a nice summer weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures.

With high pressure in charge, we’re waking up to a mostly clear sky and a light breeze. Early morning lows are down to the mid to upper 60s, which is just a touch warmer than our normal low of 66 degrees.

Thanks to that area of high pressure, sunshine and dry air will help to quickly boost temperatures to around 90 degrees, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Overnight, we’ll repeat the pattern of a mostly clear sky and lows in the upper 60s.

As high pressure slides to the east, we’ll still see its influence in the form of a mostly sunny sky and temperatures back into the lower 90s.

Dew point temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Because of this, we’ll feel more humid, and our lower 90s will feel more like mid 90s by the afternoon.

Temperatures, dew point and humidity will keep rising as we start off the week. We’ll start off mostly sunny Monday morning with a low in the low to mid 70s. Then, as the afternoon goes on, we’ll see a more clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Since dew point temperatures will be in the 70s, humidity will be higher, and the heat index will be in the upper 90s.

The higher humidity will lead to another chance for showers. This chance for showers and thunderstorms will be enhanced Monday night into Tuesday thanks to a cold front.

Even with showers, it’ll be a warm day as temperatures top off in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday. Then we’ll dry out again by Tuesday night.

Another round of high pressure quickly takes charge on Wednesday and Thursday. This will give us plenty of clear sky and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures both days will start off in the mid 60s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year, and then climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz