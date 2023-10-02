QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clear sky, high 84

Tonight: Patchy fog, low 60

Tuesday: Sunny skies, high 85

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 85

Thursday: More clouds, showers late, high 80

Friday: Showers, cooler, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We kick off the workweek on a very warm note! Expect highs in the middle 80s on this Monday under mainly clear skies. Humidity will remain comfortable and wind speeds will remain very light. High temperatures will remain 10-15° above average through the middle of the workweek.

For Tuesday, expect continued sunshine, with highs sticking in the middle 80s.

By Wednesday, a few more clouds will start to build in, especially later in the day. That won’t impact temperatures much, however, with highs still sticking in the middle 80s.

Changes arrive Thursday as a cold front begins to approach the area. Expect highs to drop back closer to the lower 80s with even more cloud coverage. A few isolated, afternoon showers will be possible, but most of the shower activity looks to arrive late, and overnight into Friday.

Expect showers for about the first half of Friday as that cold front pushes through. Highs drop back to the upper 60s, close to 70, with much cooler temperatures on tap for this weekend.

-McKenna