COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 79 (54)

Thursday: Sunny. High 77 (53)

Friday: Sunny, mild. High 75 (52)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s going to be a warm, sunny start to the week.

Thanks to sunshine and a breeze picking out out of the southwest, highs are going to keep climbing into the mid 80s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tonight, we’re going to watch a front moving toward the area. This will bring in a few clouds, and aid in keeping temperatures on the warm wide; only bottoming out in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds pair again with a southwesterly breeze to help bring up temperatures. We won’t be quite as warm as today, but will be around 5 degrees warmer than normal, topping off around 80 degrees. This is all ahead of a cold front approaching the area. This front looks dry, but will shift our wind by Tuesday night out of the north.

This northerly shift in wind and clearing clouds as high pressure moves in will keep temperatures very seasonal and comfortable for the second half of the week. This means early morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz