QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 72

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 53

Thursday: Warmer, breezy, high 82

Friday: Sct’d rain, rumbles, high 71

Saturday: More rain, colder, high 60

Sunday: Iso. shower, decreasing clouds, high 50

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start off on a chilly note in Central Ohio, with freeze warnings and frost advisories in place as temperatures drop close to freezing to start the day. Good news is, we quickly rebound this afternoon, and we’ll be looking at highs in the lower 70s later today! Winds will remain light, and mostly sunny skies hold in place.

Going into Thursday, morning lows will be much warmer, in the 50s, then our daytime highs soar into the lower 80s! Expect breezy, even gusty conditions at times, which is part of the reason our temperatures will be so warm, as those winds will be out of the south. We hang onto quite a bit of sunshine throughout the day, before rain chances pick up overnight and into Friday.

For Friday, expect scattered showers throughout the day, starting in the early morning. May also hear a few rumbles as a cold front makes its way into Ohio. Temperatures still top out near 70 with breezy conditions.

Temperatures fall into Saturday, and I actually think we’ll hit our high during the morning, then see falling temps throughout the day. Expect even more rain showers for Saturday.

Rain tapers Sunday, but could still see a couple isolated showers. Highs on Sunday top out near 50 making for a cold end to the weekend.

-McKenna