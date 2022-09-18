QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, high 85

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers overnight, low 66

Monday: Rain & rumbles early, sct’d storms later, high 82

Tuesday: Clearing, nice, high 84

Wednesday: Sunshine earlier, rain late, high 87

Thursday: Showers early, clearing, cooler, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We have got another great day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain comfortable throughout the afternoon, despite an increasing southerly breeze. As we head toward this evening and overnight, cloud cover will start to build in, out ahead of showers as we head into Monday.

For Monday, expect some rain and a few rumbles of thunder earlier in the morning and continuing through the morning commute. Later in the day, expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms across Central Ohio as a frontal boundary tracks through the state. Monday is not looking to be a washout, especially during the afternoon, as the activity will be very pop-up and scattered in nature. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

We start to clear up as we head into Tuesday, so expect clearing skies, with highs topping out in the middle 80s. Other than an isolated shower or two late Tuesday, we will see a mainly dry and nice day.

For Wednesday, the final full day of summer, temperatures look to soar into the mid to upper 80s making for a very warm day, and mainly dry during the first half. Showers along a cold front look to arrive late Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

That frontal boundary leads to a steep drop in temperatures for Thursday, looking at highs topping out near 70 under clearing skies. The astronomical fall season officially arrives at 9:03 PM Thursday.

And right on target for that first full day of fall on Friday, we’re looking at temperatures topping out in the upper 60s under mainly sunny skies.

-McKenna