Warm, sunny end to the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Mainly sunny, high 60

Tonight: Some clouds, low 42

Monday: Clouds increase, high 63

Tuesday: Rain likely, high 58

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, PM showers, high 54

Thursday: Partly sunny, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday! With high pressure still in charge across the area, we’ve cleared out the clouds and it’s another chilly start to the day. But, warmer weather is on the way! Today, will see temperatures more than 10° above normal and top off near 60.

Overnight, we’ll stay under mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. A few clouds will make a big difference in temperature and keep lows only falling to the low 40s.

Clouds will increase in Monday ahead of a cold front, but this won’t slow down our warning trend. Highs to Star the week will climb to the low to mid 60s.

Our next chance for rain returns Monday night and Tuesday. Temperature will be on the warm side only falling to a low in the 50s.

We’ll be dry and cool Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with an weekly morning low in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will start off dry, but as we climb into the 50s during the afternoon our next chance for showers will move in.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz