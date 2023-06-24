Low pressure in the Northeast will drift away, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few stray showers will continue to pop up in southeastern Ohio until early evening. Temperatures have rebounded into the seasonal low 80s. Skies will clear tonight, with morning readings in the mid-60s.

Clouds and a band of showers will push east Sunday morning across the southern part of the state with a weakening storm complex. Some sunshine will develop again in the afternoon, leading to a very warm, sticky summer day.

Low pressure will track across the Upper Midwest Sunday night, with a trailing cold front that will spark a line of showers and gusty storms arriving in central Ohio a little after sunset, with some downpours and frequent lightning.

Showers will develop again Monday afteroon, as low pressure spins over the Great Lakes, with temperatures cooling off to the mid-70s. More showers are likely on Tuesday as the low meanders over the region.

Skies will clear later midweek, with readings warming back up to seasonal levels. in the low to mid-80s. Showers and storms will likely on Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny, sticky, stray showers south. High 82

Tonight: Clearing, mild. Low 66

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, sticky, evening storms. High 86

Monday: Showers, rumbles p.m. High 76 (67)

Tuesday: Showers, cooler. High 70 (62)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 75 (58)

Thursday: Sunny, seasonable. High 81 (58)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High 83 (62)