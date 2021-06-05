Warm summer weekend, storms return next week in central Ohio

True summer weather will prevail this weekend and next week, with high pressure strengthening along the southeast Atlantic Coast pumping warm southwesterly winds into the eastern half of the country. High temperatures will soar into the mid- to upper 80s the next several days, with a gradual increase in humidity.

A plume of tropical of moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico and upper-level low pressure will gradually push north and east, introducing spotty late-day showers into the southwestern portion of Ohio Sunday.

The pattern next week will feature warm and humid conditions conducive to scattered mainly late afternoon and evening showers and storms. A cold front will approach the state from the north at the end of the week, with more numerous showers and storms, and a cooldown.

Forecast